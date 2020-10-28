Nancy Ann Fisher Wike, 83, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lake Norman Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Wike was born June 12, 1937, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Walter James Anthony John Fisher and Gladys Edna Vandiver Fisher. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman. Nancy was a homemaker and later worked at the UNC Charlotte Library.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Earl Neal Wike of the home; two children, Mary Lynn Wike Sanders of Davidson, and James Neal Wike of Huntersville; two sisters, Margaret Patterson and Mary Martin; and a brother, John Fisher.

A private family celebration of life service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 308, Troutman, NC 28166; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.

