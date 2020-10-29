October 29, 2020

Alexander County Courts closed Nov. 2-3

As a precaution, District Court in Alexander County will be closed Monday, Nov. 2, and Administrative Court will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to Chief District Court Judge L.D. Graham. The courthouse will remain open. For more information, call the Alexander County Clerk of Court Office, 828-635-3113.

