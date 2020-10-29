Storm shelter opened

Wind and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta has caused many downed trees and power lines, power outages, home damage, and more. Alexander County Emergency Services has established a storm shelter at the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department (30 Ellendale Fire Department Road, near the intersection of Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 64-90) to assist citizens in need of a place to stay during the storm. Also, if you have downed trees and/or home damage (non-emergency), contact Emergency Services at (828) 632-9336. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.