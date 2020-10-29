| logout
Storm shelter opened
Wind and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta has caused many downed trees and power lines, power outages, home damage, and more. Alexander County Emergency Services has established a storm shelter at the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department (30 Ellendale Fire Department Road, near the intersection of Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 64-90) to assist citizens in need of a place to stay during the storm. Also, if you have downed trees and/or home damage (non-emergency), contact Emergency Services at (828) 632-9336. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.