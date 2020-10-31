Georgia Fern Brookshire, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away at Catawba Medical Center on Saturday, October 31, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born to George and Fern Amanda Wonnatott Mosier, Georgia was of the Mormon faith.

A graveside service for Georgia will be conducted in the Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.

Those left to cherish the memories of Georgia include two daughters, Alice Kloes of Taylorsville, and Linda Thompson of Chico, California; a brother, Steven Thompson of Hanes, Alaska; two sisters, Darlene Wilkin of Downy, Idaho, and Janet Mosier of Ft. Worth, Texas; a brother, Gary Mosier of Utah.

