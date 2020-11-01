Martha Nell Herman, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a long period of declining health.

Martha Nell was born July 15, 1929 to Homer and Ruby Artimissy Childers Daniels. During her working career, she worked for The National Enquirer, Schneider Mills, and as a grower for Holly Farms.

Martha Nell was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where she served her Lord singing in the choir and Ladies Chorale. She also served as a Sunday School teacher, and will always be remembered for her red velvet cakes.

Mrs. Herman’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service for Martha Nell will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Daniels Family Cemetery at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Jamie Steele will be officiating.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association @ PO Box 2565, Hickory, NC 28603.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, where condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.