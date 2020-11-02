Rev. James Reginald Lockee, 90, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Funeral Service for Rev. Lockee will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Tony Finney, Rev. Jason Payne, and Rev. Phil Chapman will officiate. A burial will be conducted at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date.

Pallbearers include: Josh Byrd, Josh Russell, Randy Campbell, Kyle Chapman, Jeremy Bumgarner, and Mark Bumgarner.

James was born February 14, 1930, in Gaston County, to the late Angus and Swoney Lockee. He was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church, where he shared his love for God and for preaching.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Margaret Lockee, and several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Rev. Lockee include a son, Charles R. Lockee; brother, Donald Lockee (Ann) of Connelly Springs; two sisters, Sharon L. Duckett of Valdesse, and Brenda L. Melckhor (Gary) of Vale; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Rev. Lockee’s service will be broadcast on live feed via Liledoun Baptist Church’s Facebook and FM 103.1 in the church parking lot.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Liledoun Baptist Church @ 2628 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

