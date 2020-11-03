COVID update: 23 in hospital

(edited 11/3/2020, 3:46 pm)

The Alexander County Health Department reported Monday night, Nov. 2, that 154 people are in quarantine with COVID-19, with a cumulative total of 973 confirmed cases. The number in quarantine includes 58 inmates at the Alexander Correctional Institution. Twenty-three people are in the hospital. There have been 10 deaths associated with the virus.

Of the 973 total cases, 786 people have recovered. Leeanne Whisnant, Consolidated Human Services Director, presented a report at the November 2nd meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, noting that there has been a “tremendous increase in the last few weeks,” with clusters at the prison, a funeral, churches, and a private school.

According to NC Dept. of Health and Human Services, the school cluster was one staffer and five students at Millersville Christian Academy. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases identified through a positive molecular (PCR) or positive antigen test result.

Dr. Jeff Peal, Millersville Christian Academy principal, noted that there were actually two staff cases (one teacher and one sub, who was only in the room briefly) and three children who tested positive in this class and all but one of these cases were traced to COVID sources outside, not within the school. He added the school is taking appropriate precautions regarding the virus.

The county staff encourages everyone to practice the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands.