Stella Clarice Kerley Combs, 98, of Stony Point, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born Friday, December 30, 1921, in Alexander County, to the late Raleigh Virgil Kerley and Ada Arabell Chapman Kerley.

Stella is survived by a sister, Frances K. Chapman, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.

