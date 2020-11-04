Bowman, Robinson, Rhyne, Loudermilt win School Board

In the 2020 Alexander Board of Education races, the District 1 seat was won by Scott Bowman with 3,855 votes (68.55%) to Crystal Buchanan’s 1,708 (30.37%). In District 2, no seats were open. For District 3, Ramie Robinson swept up 1,649 votes (67.01%), Kenneth Deal had 537 (21.82%), and Larry Holland took 261 votes (10.61%). In District 4, Brigette Rhyne (unopposed) had 4,003 votes (98.02%) and in the other District 4 seat, Marty Loudermilt (unopposed) had 4,276 votes (98.50%). All results are unofficial until Canvass Day, November 13.