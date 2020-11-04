Chrystal “Michele” Stout Blanton, 42, of Taylorsville, passed away after a period of declining health on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

She was born April 21, 1978, in Iredell County, to Mary Sharpe Stout and the late Ricky Stout. Michele was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. Michele was a C.N.A. and especially enjoyed working with Alzheimer’s patients.

Those left to cherish the memories of Michele include her mother, Mary Stout, and sister, Malissa Stout Poole.

Funeral service for Ms. Blanton will be conducted at Wayside Baptist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Wayside Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alexander Funeral Service for Michele’s funeral expenses.

