Layke Huxton Miller, age 14 months, went to be in the Arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Layke was born August 15, 2019, in Iredell County, the son of Rev. Taylor Miller and Candace Campbell Miller of Moravian Falls.

Layke was a loved member of Calvary Baptist Church. We will cherish the precious memories that he left with his family, especially his bright smile that lit up a room, and the joy that he brought to all of our lives.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wade Sigmon, Paul Miller, and Frank and Joye Campbell.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his sweet memory include his “Big” brother, Liam Cole Miller; maternal grandparents, Johnny “Paw” and Crystal “Mimi” Campbell of Taylorsville; paternal grandparents, Scotty “I Paw” and Sandra “Nonnie” Miller of Taylorsville; great-grandparents, Rev. Bill and Brenda Smith of Taylorsville, Deane Miller of Taylorsville, and Sylvia Sigmon of Taylorsville; aunts, Chassidy Howell and husband Tuffer, Morgan Brown and husband Payton, and Averi Miller; and many other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church.(or in parking lot tune into 87.9 FM) Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, Rev. Bill Smith, and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation or viewing but the public is welcome to come by Adams Funeral Home to sign the register book on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Pallbearers include: Scotty Miller, Johnny Campbell, Payton Brown, and Tuffer Howell.

Memorials may be made to: Brenner Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Layke Huxton Miller.