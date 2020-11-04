LEGAL NOTICES

************

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Wayne Grubb and Angela Dawn Grubb, dated July 3, 2013, recorded on July 3, 2013 in Book 566, Page 2088 of the Alexander County Public Registry conveying certain real property in Alexander County to A. Grant Whitney, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Beginning at an existing 1-1/4” flatbar, said 1-1/4” flatbar being located adjacent to the northern right-of-way of Bennett Road, SR 1675, said existing flatbar being the southwest corner of the property of Stacy Little as shown by Deed recorded in Book 43 at Page 116 of the Alexander County Registry, said 1-1/4” flatbar also being the southeast corner of the property of Benjamin F. Patterson as the property of Patterson is shown by Deed recorded in Book 304 at Page 945 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Patterson North 40 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 80.19 feet to an existing 1/2” rebar found in place; thence North 75 degrees 31 minutes 56 seconds East 169.08 feet to a new iron set; thence South 75 degrees 46 minutes 24 seconds East 20 feet to an existing axle found in place; thence North 38 degrees 42 minutes 47 seconds East 93.92 feet to a magnetic nail set adjacent to NC Highway No. 90; thence with the right-of-way of NC Highway No. 90, South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 126 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence with the right of way of SR 1675, Bennett Road, South 72 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West 300 feet to an existing 1-1/4” flatbar, the point and place of beginning, containing 0.49 acres according to survey of Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor, for Olin G. Moore and Donna M. Moore.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 8170 NC Highway 90 E, Stony Point, NC 28678; PIN: 0000351

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Thomas Wayne Grubb and Angela Dawn Grubb.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee

Attorney: Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979

W. Harris, NCSB No. 48633

5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

PHONE: 980-201-3840

File No.: 19-44414

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Catherine Lavelle Gardner, late of 672 SE Pin Oak Terrace, Stuart, Martin County, Florida 34997, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 1st day of February, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 21st day of October, 2020.

Alan David Gardner

Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Catherine Lavelle Gardner, Deceased

Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC

P.O. Box 301

Hickory, NC 28603

828-578-6400

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Billie Lefler Matlock, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

PATRICIA MORRISON THOMAS

8236 Bell Creek Rd.

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Eddie Dean Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2020.

BONNIE EVERIDGE

163 Mike Abbey Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carolyn Preslar Haas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER KELLY HAAS

7037 Merrymount Ct.

Concord, NC 28025

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Stanley Stacks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of October, 2020.

KEITH MILLER

P.O. Box 635

Fallston, NC 28042

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hazel Willis Kiziah (Hazel W. Kiziah), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2020.

MARSHA ELAINE LYNN

475 River Shoals Ridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Gregory David Plumley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of October, 2020.

AUDIE E. PLUMLEY

461 Briarwood Street

Lowell, IN 46356

Liz M. Johnson, Attorney

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville NC 28677

704.873.7233

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of C W Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of October, 2020.

CONNIE DANNER

339 Hwy. 16 S.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Marvin Eugene Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2020.

ALICIA GWALTNEY BUMGARNER

95 Rachels Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

