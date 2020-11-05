Jeanne Elizabeth Patterson Cockrell, 95, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born Wednesday, August 5, 1925, in Alexander County, to the late William Shotwell Patterson and Bertha Stevenson Patterson. She was a lifelong, very active member of New Salem Presbyterian Church. She managed the Stony Point Cafeteria for 32 years.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Franklin Cockrell; four brothers, Parks, Brown, Bill and John Patterson; three sisters, Mary Lois Bounds, Sara Katherine Ducker, and Carter Lyles; two sons-in-law, James Rumbold Jr. and Kenneth White; and a daughter in-law, Wanda Cockrell.

Jeanne is survived by four sons, Willie Cockrell and wife Debi of Hiddenite, Charlie Cockrell of Hillsbourgh, Steve Cockrell and wife Pat, and Carroll Cockrell and wife Janice, both of Stony Point; two daughters, Mimi White of Taylorsville, and Peggy Rumbold of Stony Point; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Curtis White will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Jeanne’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be given to: Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; New Salem Presbyterian Church, 4415 Old Mountain Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 4600 Park Rd Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

