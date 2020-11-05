Teen faces over 60 charges for child porn

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, John Noah Mast, W/M, age 19 of Taylorsville, was charged with an additional 30 counts of Felony 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a minor, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. Mast was placed under an additional $750,000 secured bond, bringing his total bond amount to $1,250,000. Mast has a first appearance date of Monday, November 9, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

Earlier, on Monday, November 2, 2020, Mast was served with warrants for 35 counts of Felony 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a minor. This arrest and investigation stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) tip that a person in Alexander County was uploading child pornography. Multiple search warrants were executed based on the tip that was received. Investigation revealed that Mast was in possession of 35 separate items of child pornography. Mast was taken into custody and was initially being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

This investigation is continuing.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation.