Glenn Icenhour, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on March 23, 1936, the son of the late Charlie and Sarah Pierce Icenhour. During his career, Glenn worked in the furniture industry at Ideal Frame for 58 years. He attended Dover Baptist Church and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all. You could find Glenn outdoors where he loved to be, either hunting, fishing, or just enjoying nature.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lillie Mae Blackwelder Icenhour of the home; son, Rick Icenhour and wife Penny; grandson, Cory Icenhour and wife Macey; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Mae Icenhour; brother, Everette Icenhour and wife Jeanette; sister, Ethelene Pennell, all of Taylorsville; seven nieces and nephews, Gary, Roger, Todd, David, Lynn, Clifford, and Diane Stocks (who precedes him in death); and special friends, Howard, Bryan, and Ethia Tevepaugh.

Glenn will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Monday, November 9, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Dover Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Phil Jolly and Rev. Eddie Jolly officiating.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

