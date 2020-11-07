Carlos Daniel Ortega Gutierrez, 20, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Carlos was born July 22, 2000, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of Arturo Ortega Ponce and Leticia Gutierrez Cano.

He had worked as a upholster and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a hard working man who worked two jobs and was always looking out for his family. He was a very humble person who loved to work on cars and was currently going to NASCAR Technical Institute. After graduation, his dreams were to open his own mechanic shop.

He was preceded in death by his custody father, Jesus Gutierrez Cano.

Including his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his custody mother, Maria Rafaela Rodriguez Rangel; his brothers, Braulio Arturo Ortega Gutierrez and Eduardo Josue Rangel Gutierrez; his uncles, Roberto Gutierrez Cano, J. Consepcion Gutierrez Cano, Pedro Gutierrez Cano, Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez Cano, Cornelio Gutierrez Cano, Jose Juan Rangel, Juan Pablo Ortega Ponce, Pedro Ortega Ponce, and Francisco Ortega Ponce; his aunts, Olga Rangel Medina and Felisitas Ortega Ponce; and his cousins, Sari Naomi Gutierrez Rodriguez, Nancy Gutierrez Medina, Edwin Christian Gutierrez Rodriguez, and Edgar Jesus Gutierrez Rodriguez.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a private funeral service and interment will be in Mexico.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

