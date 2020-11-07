Gaynell Branton Stikeleather, 75, of Stony Point, passed away at Autumn Care on November 7, 2020.

She was born Thursday, December 21, 1944, in Alexander County, to the late William Fred Branton and Ida Gay Christopher Branton. Gaynell was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Gaynell was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Jolly; a brother, John Branton; and a sister, Colleen Chapman.

Gaynell is survived by her sister, Virginia Moore of Statesville, and special sister-in-law and friend, Juanita Stikeleather.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brian Eades will officiate. The body will lie-in-state prior to the service from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation.

