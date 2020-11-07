Ray Carroll Maltba, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at Trinity Village.

Born August 25, 1934, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Robert “Claud” Maltba and Margaretta Hopkins Trusdale.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Maltba, and a sister, Margie Maltba Bumgarner.

Mr. Maltba was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was also vice president of Shook Builder Supply. He was past president and a member of the Catawba Valley Home Builders Association and a member of the Optimist Club.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Louise Baird Maltba of the home; his children, Evan Ray Maltba of Conover, Doran Carrol Maltba and wife Melissa of Pfafftown, James Baxter Maltba and wife Kimberly of China Grove, Renata Lynn Maltba of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Philip Maltba and wife Dorian of Taylorsville; and his brother, Bill Maltba and wife June of Hudson. He is also survived by ten grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Sunset Hills Cemetery with Rev. Don Ingle and Rev. Edwin Elmore officiating.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207; and/or Three Forks Baptist Church “Forward in Faith fund” In Memory of Ray Maltba, 4685 Three Forks Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Ray Maltba.

Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.