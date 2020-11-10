Linda Sue Comber By Editor | November 10, 2020 | 0 Linda Sue Comber, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Carlos Daniel Ortega Gutierrez November 7, 2020 | 1 Comment » Gaynell Branton Stikeleather November 7, 2020 | No Comments » Ray Carroll Maltba November 7, 2020 | No Comments » Glenn Icenhour November 6, 2020 | No Comments » Benjamin Noah McCann November 5, 2020 | No Comments »