Richard R. Walker, 90, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.

Richard was born September 29, 1930 the son of the late Doc Walker and Mary Childers Walker.

Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a US Mail Carrier for 35 years with a very strong work ethic. He was a man of many talents, including a butcher, and went on to establish Richard’s Food Palace, and also did refrigeration and air conditioning repair.

Richard was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church, where he was a choir member, Sunday school teacher, and deacon. He loved to go fishing on the coast, enjoyed working hard, and loved God and his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Watson, three sisters, and two brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Patterson Walker; two daughters, Cindy Nabar (Rein) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Loretta Walker Ross of Mooresville; a son, Dennis Walker of Lenoir; and granddaughters, Becca Ross and Jamie Hamby.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zach Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service.

