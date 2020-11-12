Stony Point woman dies in Iredell crash

Two people, including a Stony Point woman, were killed in a crash in Iredell County during a torrential rainstorm.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Iredell County on NC 115 (Wilkesboro Hwy.) near Pisgah Church Road. A 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling south on NC 115, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler, according to Jeffrey S. Swagger, Master Trooper, North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford, Dylan Lee Poole, 23, of Statesville, succumbed to injuries received during the collision. The passenger in the Ford, Jaime Marie Batcher, 23, of Stony Point, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Ryan Bourgeois, 33, of Statesville, was seriously injured and initially transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winton-Salem.

Neither occupant of the Ford was restrained by a seatbelt. The initial investigation indicates that the Ford was exceeding a safe speed for the wet conditions of the roadway and hydroplaned. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation.