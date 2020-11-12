County offices on delay schedule Nov. 13 By Editor | November 12, 2020 | 0 Staff with Alexander County Government have announced that county offices will be on a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. However, the county convenience sites and Landfill will be on a normal schedule. Rocky Face Park will be closed Nov. 13. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Stony Point woman dies in Iredell crash November 12, 2020 | No Comments » Flood waters cause 4 deaths in Alexander November 12, 2020 | No Comments » Schools go virtual due to flooding Nov. 12-13 November 12, 2020 | No Comments » Pacheco sentenced in 2016 death of infant son November 11, 2020 | No Comments » NC again limits indoor gatherings to 10 people November 10, 2020 | No Comments »