Daniel Keith Ballew, 64, of Hiddenite, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Alexander County.

Daniel was born July 7, 1956, in Kings Mountain, the son of the late George Ballew and Mary Sue Ramsey Ballew.

He worked in the furniture industry most of his working career. He was a member of Faith Revival Crusade and enjoyed good home cooking and helping put up tents for tent revivals.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mariam Joy Ballew, and other siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include three daughters, Lydia Carleanna Grant of Conover, Emma Hailey Hemphill of Taylorsville, and Hannah Faith Ballew of Granite Falls; sons, Elijah Jodaniel Ballew of Moravian Falls, and Lethan Israel Ballew of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Abagail May Ortez, Laylan Joleigh Ballew, Sylas James Ballew, Lily Ann Ballew, and Adley Rose Ballew; and sisters, Becky Ballew, Paulette Ballew, Sandy Ballew, and Debbie Ramsey.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Faith Revival Church. Sister Rita Pritchard, Brother Bobby Pritchard, Pastor Chris Sullivan, and Pastor Dawn Sullivan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

