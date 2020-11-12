Roads closed by storm, flood waters

Nov. 12 Storm Update, 10:30 a.m. —

Here is a list of roads that have been compromised or closed due to the flooding —

NC Hwy. 16 (500 block and 900 block),

NC Hwy. 90 (5400 block),

NC Hwy. 127 (600 block, 6400 block, and 9300 block), US Hwy. 64 (2100 block),

US Hwy. 64 (2100 block),

Adrian Drive,

Barrett Ridge Lane (1200 block),

Berea Church Quincy Road (500 block),

Boston Road (2000 block),

Cabin Lane (1 block),

Carrigan Road (900 block),

Cascades Drive,

Crappie Hollow Lane,

Daniels Lumber Road (1500 block),

East Jay Drive (100 block),

Hill River Road,

Hopewell Church Road (1100 block),

Hubbard Road (1800 block),

Icard Dam Road,

Jim Millsaps Road (700 block),

Lewittes Road (500 block),

Liledoun Road (400 block and 3300 block),

Macedonia Church Road (800 block and 1000 block),

Marsh Road,

Marvin Church Road,

Matheson Park Avenue,

Millersville Road (100 block),

North Thomas Lane (200 block),

Northwood Circle (300 block),

Old Landfill Road (1600 block),

Old Mountain Road (300 block),

Old Wilkesboro Road (300 block, 1000 block, and 2700 block),

Patterson Road (900 block),

Paul Payne Store Road (2200 block and 5500 block),

Piney Grove Road (100 block),

Pisgah Church Road,

Rink Dam Road (4600 block),

Rocky Face Church Road,

Rocky Springs Road (2500 block),

Shiloh Church Road,

Sulphur Springs Road (1000-1100 block),

Sunset Drive,

Terrace Lawn Court,

Waggin’ Trail Road,

Wayside Church Road (1400 block),

West Jay Drive (200 block).

Alexander County experienced major flooding during the recent storm. Multiple roadways are flooded and multiple water rescues are currently underway. Citizens are advised to use extreme caution if they must drive, and to never drive through standing water.

Twenty-nine (29) people were rescued from Hiddenite Family Campground earlier this morning. Four people are presumed missing at this time. One (1) person is presumed missing from an automobile accident. Rescue efforts are continuing.

Alexander County Emergency Services is in the process of opening a shelter for those affected by the flooding at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The shelter should be established by 7:00 a.m.

People can submit damage photos and information to the county at: https://alexandercountync.gov/storm/

In addition, Alexander County Government offices are operating on a two-hour delay Nov. 12.

If you require assistance, call (828) 632-9336 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 for emergencies. For more storm updates from Alexander County Government, visit:

https://alexandercountync.gov/multiple-roads-flooded-and-water-rescues-underway-county-offices-on-2-hour-delay/