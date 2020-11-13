Flood waters cause 5 deaths in Alexander



UPDATED NOV. 13, 1:30 p.m.

A 37-member USAR team (Urban Search and Rescue) began search efforts at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13 at Hiddenite Family Campground in an attempt to locate one adult and a 1-year-old child, who were presumed missing.

The rescue team discovered the adult’s body at approximately 11:30 a.m., for a total of four (4) deceased at the campground. On Thursday, swiftwater rescue teams evacuated 31 people from the campground.

One additional death occurred in an automobile accident on Thursday morning on Hopewell Church Road due to a bridge outage and high water. The car’s occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There have been a total of five (5) casualties as a result of the flooding. Victim identification information is not being released at this time as emergency services personnel are attempting to contact the families.

Alexander County experienced major flooding during the recent storm with approximately 7-10 inches of rain on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Approximately 50 roadways across the county were compromised, with four bridge outages and six roads that are currently impassable.

Closed roads now include: Millersville Road near Hwy. 16 South (bridge outage), Cheatham Ford Road (bridge outage), Rocky Face Church Road (bridge outage), Hopewell Church Road (bridge outage), Sulphur Springs Road, Macedonia Church Road, Rocky Springs Road, Berea Church Quincy Road, Ramie Mitchell Road, and Jud Smith Road.

County emergency services currently has four (4) assessment teams on the ground across the county to determine the extent of the damage.

If you have flood damage, visit www.alexandercountync.gov/storm to submit photos and information.

Alexander County would like to express its appreciation to the many emergency agencies that assisted, including four swiftwater teams from Mooresville Fire Department, Sawmills Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Alexander County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), USAR (Urban Search and Rescue), and local volunteer fire departments.

————————————–

Earlier updates:

Alexander County has experienced major flooding, with approximately 7-10 inches of rain overnight Nov. 11-12. Approximately 50 roads across Alexander were compromised, with four bridges washed out. A State of Emergency has been declared in Alexander County and the Town of Taylorsville.

Swiftwater rescue personnel from Alexander and surrounding areas sprang into action. Rescue teams evacuated 31 people from the Hiddenite Family Campground. There were three confirmed deaths at the campground; however, the deceased persons’ identities have not yet been released. Currently, as of 4:00 p.m. Nov. 12, there are one adult and one child who are presumed missing. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the child is approximately one year old.

The doors to the campers cannot be opened due to high water. Emergency personnel are continuing the search, said Alexander County Emergency Services Director Doug Gillispie.

In addition, an automobile accident occurred on Hopewell Church Road, in the Vashti Community, due to a bridge outage and high water. The car’s occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased motorist has not been released.

Alexander County Emergency Services opened a storm shelter at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at approximately 7:00 a.m. Nov. 12 for those affected by flooding. There are currently 13 people at the shelter, which initially had 19 sheltered there, said Gillispie.

Citizens are advised to use extreme caution if they must drive, and to never drive through standing water.

If you require assistance, call 828-632-9336 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

If you have flood damage, visit https://alexandercountync.gov/storm/ to submit damage photos and information.

Gillispie said Alexander County staff would like to express their appreciation to the many emergency agencies that assisted, including four swiftwater rescue teams from Moooresville Fire Department, Sawmills Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Alexander County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and the local volunteer fire departments.



Earlier Nov. 12 update, 10:30 a.m. —

Here is a list of roads that have been compromised or closed due to the flooding —

NC Hwy. 16 (500 block and 900 block),

NC Hwy. 90 (5400 block),

NC Hwy. 127 (600 block, 6400 block, and 9300 block),

US Hwy. 64 (2100 block),

Adrian Drive,

Barrett Ridge Lane (1200 block),

Berea Church Quincy Road (500 block),

Boston Road (2000 block),

Cabin Lane (1 block),

Carrigan Road (900 block),

Cascades Drive,

Crappie Hollow Lane,

Daniels Lumber Road (1500 block),

East Jay Drive (100 block),

Hill River Road,

Hopewell Church Road (1100 block),

Hubbard Road (1800 block),

Icard Dam Road,

Jim Millsaps Road (700 block),

Lewittes Road (500 block),

Liledoun Road (400 block and 3300 block),

Macedonia Church Road (800 block and 1000 block),

Marsh Road,

Marvin Church Road, and

Matheson Park Avenue,

Millersville Road (100 block),

North Thomas Lane (200 block),

Northwood Circle (300 block),

Old Landfill Road (1600 block),

Old Mountain Road (300 block),

Old Wilkesboro Road (300 block, 1000 block, and 2700 block),

Patterson Road (900 block),

Paul Payne Store Road (2200 block and 5500 block),

Piney Grove Road (100 block),

Pisgah Church Road,

Rink Dam Road (4600 block),

Rocky Face Church Road,

Rocky Springs Road (2500 block),

Shiloh Church Road,

Sulphur Springs Road (1000-1100 block),

Sunset Drive,

Terrace Lawn Court,

Waggin’ Trail Road,

Wayside Church Road (1400 block)

West Jay Drive (200 block).

Alexander County experienced major flooding during the recent storm. Multiple roadways are flooded and multiple water rescues are currently underway. Citizens are advised to use extreme caution if they must drive, and to never drive through standing water.

Twenty-nine (29) people were rescued from Hiddenite Family Campground earlier this morning. Four people are presumed missing at this time. One (1) person is presumed missing from an automobile accident. Rescue efforts are continuing.

Alexander County Emergency Services is in the process of opening a shelter for those affected by the flooding at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The shelter should be established by 7:00 a.m.

People can submit damage photos and information to the county at: https://alexandercountync.gov/storm/

In addition, Alexander County Government offices operated on a two-hour delay Nov. 12.

Alexander County Schools switched to virtual learning for Nov. 12, with two hour delay for staff going to school facilities.

If you require assistance, call (828) 632-9336 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 for emergencies. For more storm updates from Alexander County Government, visit:

https://alexandercountync.gov/multiple-roads-flooded-and-water-rescues-underway-county-offices-on-2-hour-delay/