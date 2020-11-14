Wanda Kay Frye Johnson, 67, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Friday, November 13, 1953, in Iredell County, to the late Hubert Hoover Frye and Bertha Queen Frye.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Michael Johnson of Statesville, and Chad Johnson of Harmony; and a daughter, Kaitlyn Sloan of King.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

