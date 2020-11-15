Matilda “Nookie” Alzena Campbell, 68, of Union Grove, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born Sunday, June 22, 1952, in Warwick County, Virginia, to the late James Lester Campbell and Mary Lilly Bell Wyatt Stamper.

Nookie is survived by a son, Kenneth Elliott, and a daughter, Angie Shaver, both of Statesville.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

