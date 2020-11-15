Nathan Timothy Harris, of Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born Friday, April 14, 1961, in Alexander County, to the late Fred Grier Harris Sr. and Mary Louise Chapman.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Harris Jr. and Allen Harris, and two sisters, Rhonda Wooten and Gail Passmore.

Tim is survived by a brother, Phillip Harris of Hiddenite; a sister, Dawn Fox and husband Jeff of Taylorsville; four nieces, Hailey Fox, Jessica Mitchell, Deidra Johnson, and Kimberly Blankenship; two nephews, Sean Brewer and Stephen Wooten; and a number of special friends.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

