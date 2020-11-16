Jeanette Chapman Jolly, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Jeanette was born September 1, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Waitsel Edd Chapman and Ona Oliver Chapman.

She was a farmer and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching football, especially the Carolina Panthers, baseball and gospel singing.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Atwell “Bill” Jolly; two daughters, Kathy Ann Jolly and Lisa Lynette Jolly; five brothers; and two brothers-in-law, James Fox and Bill Keller.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include two daughters, Pat Phifer and husband Doug of Cornelius, and Brenda Bare and husband Randy of Taylorsville; a son, Mike Jolly and wife Donna of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Daniel Bare and Tammy Moose; great-grandchildren, Georgia Grace and Reese; two sisters, Elva Fox and Georgia Keller; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jolly and Cindy Jolly; brother-in-law, Johnny Jolly; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Neal Walker will officiate. No public visitation, but the body will lie-in-state from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and from 9 a.m.-Noon, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Please follow the Covid-19 guidelines and wear a mask and social distance.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Valley Nursing, especially the special nurses that cared for Jeanette.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

