Jewel Carolyn Stroupe, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born May 13, 1949, in Lincoln County, to the late Richard Harvey and Louise Rsetta Hoppers Stroupe. Jewel was of the Methodist faith.

Services for Mrs. Stroupe will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.