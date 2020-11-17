Lois Marie Elder Jolly, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Jolly’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A graveside service for Mrs. Jolly will be conducted at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Chapman and Rev. Mark Robinette will officiate.

Pallbearers will be: Garrison Duncan, Eric Bruce, Delon Baity, Ricky Elder, Randy Elder, and B.J. Balk.

Lois was born on September 12, 1939 to the late Howard and Nellie Dagenhart Elder in Galax, Virginia. She was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, and cooking for her family. Lois especially loved her grandbabies. During Lois’s working career, she was a sewer at Broyhill Furniture; also, a cosmetologist and an accountant.

Along with her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sidney Jolly, Jr.; a brother, Paul Elder; sister, Margret Baity; granddaughter, Alisha Jolly; and a daughter-in-law, Nanette Jolly.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Mrs. Jolly include two sons, Carl Max Jolly (Tina) of Dublin, Georgia, and Charles H. Jolly of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Misty Diane Jolly Balk (B.J.) of Mooresville, Kristen Bruce (Eric) of Taylorsville, Casey Gilleland, (Jason) of Hickory, Shana Knight (Dustin) of Blueridge, Georgia, and Sidney Jolly (Vickie) of Las Vegas, Nevada; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Jolly, Garrison Jolly, Sorren Jolly, Siddalei Balk, Sean Knight, and Samantha Jolly; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Louise Pennell.

