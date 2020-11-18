Harold “Devon” James, 96, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Mitchell County.

He was born Sunday, November 2, 1924, in Alexander County, to the late Herm Lee James and Anner Walker James. Devon served in the US Army during World War II. He was also a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and retired from Bassett Furniture.

In addition to his parents, Devon was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Annie Louise McDuffie James; step-mother, Texie Barnes James; a son, Devon Henry James and wife Ann; a great-granddaughter; three brothers, Ernest, Bill and Robert James; and two half brothers, Jim and Junior “Dew Drop” James.

Devon is survived by a son, Johnnie James of the home; a daughter, Shelby Mitchell (Randy) of Hiddenite; four grandchildren, Sharon Peoples (Terry), Scott Mitchell (Monica), Dana Harris (Jason), and Eric James (Heather); nine great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Phil Coffey and Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Military Rites will be provided by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family appreciates your attendance but asks that everyone follow the state guidelines with social distancing and wearing a mask.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.