LEGAL NOTICES

************

20 SP 19

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Laura Sherrill Kerley to Jennifer Grant, Trustee(s), which was dated June 13, 2014 and recorded on June 13, 2014 in Book 574 at Page 2070, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on December 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, Herbert Gray’s Southeast corner in Ricky Elder’s line, and runs South 04 degrees 13 minutes 38 seconds West 106.66 feet with the Elder line to an iron stake in the Hinshaw (now Rogers) line; thence North 83 degrees 15 minutes 20 seconds West 290.76 feet with the old Hinshaw (now Rogers) line to a point in the center of Secondary Road 1602, said point being indicated by an iron stake in the Hinshaw (now Rogers) line 24.91 feet from the center of the road; thence North 08 degrees 35 minutes 44 seconds East 94.03 feet with the center of the public road to a point in its center, Herbert Gray’s Southwest corner, said point being indicated by an iron stake in the Gray line, 25 feet from the center of the public road; thence South 85 degrees 48 minutes 02 seconds East 283.32 feet with the Gray line to the BEGINNING, containing 0.66 of an acre, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 518 at Page 1910 of the Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 125 Will Wilson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Laura Sherrill Kerley.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 20-04772-FC01

nov25-20c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 20 CVS 229

TAMMY L. GLEISINGER, PLAINTIFF,

vs.

SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J.BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under SYABOL J. BUMGARNER, Deceased; NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER, Deceased; JAMES EDWARD BUMGARNER (Heir); and DANITA FRAZIER (Heir); and LENITA FRAZIER TREADWAY (Heir); and KRISTIE FRAZIER BROWN (Heir); and JACK T. FRAZIER, JR. (Heir); PAULINE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of PAULINE HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under PAULINE HERMAN, Deceased; and VERNON HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of VERNON HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under VERNON HERMAN, Deceased; and JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN, Deceased; and PHILLIP AUBREY KEEVER; and HELEN KEEVER; and ARTHUR LEE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of ARTHUR LEE HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through and under ARTHUR LEE HERMAN,

Deceased; and SARAH HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SARAH HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under SARAH HERMAN, Deceased; and CYNTHIA HERMAN HOLT (Heir); and MELISSA HERMAN BRAGG (Heir); and FOUNDATION TO FINISHES, LLC; and ROBERT LINCOLN HOLLOWAY, JR.; and ANGELA HOLLOWAY BREHM; and FIRSTBANK (Lienholder), DEFENDANTS.

To All Defendants: SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER, Deceased; NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER, Deceased; PAULINE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of PAULINE HERMAN, Deceased; and VERNON HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of VERNON HERMAN, Deceased; and JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN, Deceased; and ARTHUR LEE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of ARTHUR LEE HERMAN, Deceased; and SARAH HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SARAH HERMAN, Deceased; and CYNTHIA HERMAN HOLT

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows:

1. Declaratory Judgment pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 1-254 and Rule 57 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure;

2. Action to Quiet Title;

3. Reformation of the Herman Deed;

4. Reformation of the Life Estate Deed;

5. Reformation of the FTF Deed;

6. Reformation of the Holloway Deed;

7. Reformation of the Brehm Deed; and

8. Reformation of the Gleisinger Deed and Gleisinger Deed of Trust

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 30, 2020, said date being 40 days after November 18, 2020, the date of first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Amended Complaint.

This the 12th day of November, 2020.

THE DEATON LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: Wesley L. Deaton

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

Telephone: (704) 489-2491

State Bar No. 25395

dec2-20c

************

Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):

The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:

Date: Thursday November 12, 2020

Sewer System Overflow Event #: 6

Location: Manhole #504, Paul Payne, Fairway Oaks and Gravel Hill Pump stations

Creek, River or Tributary: Glade Creek, Lower Little River, Stirewalt Creek and tributary to Muddy Fork.

River Basin: Catawba River Basin

Estimated Gallons: 56,000

NCDEQ Notified On: 11-12-2020

For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.

nov18-20c

************

NOTICE

Dear Potential Creditor,

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of SANDRA HART AUSTIN, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 13th day of September, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 12th day of February, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 11th day of November, 2020.

Jaylyne Wasmund, Personal Representative,

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate,

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V,

PO Box 1136,

Taylorsville, NC 28681

RE: Estate of SANDRA HART AUSTIN

notice

dec2-20c

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Catherine Lavelle Gardner, late of 672 SE Pin Oak Terrace, Stuart, Martin County, Florida 34997, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 1st day of February, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 21st day of October, 2020.

Alan David Gardner

Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Catherine Lavelle Gardner, Deceased

Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC

P.O. Box 301

Hickory, NC 28603

828-578-6400

executor

nov18-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Billie Lefler Matlock, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

PATRICIA MORRISON THOMAS

8236 Bell Creek Rd.

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

executor

nov18-20p