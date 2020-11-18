Ornament sales to assist HFC Benevolence Fund



The Alexander Central High School chapter of the National BETA Club has designed an ornament (shown above) as a special service project this year to help the flood victims of the Hiddenite Family Campground. The ornament is a special symbol of how Alexander County has come together to help these families in a time of crisis. They are emerald green, 3″ in diameter, and have “Alexander County Strong” on the front in gold. The year is on the back.

These can be purchased through any BETA Club member, contacting Donna Reid at [email protected], Kerri Wimberly at [email protected], or by calling Alexander Central at 828-632-7063, ext. 2143. Ornaments are $5 each. All proceeds will go to the ETBC Hiddenite Family Campground Benevolence Fund to help the families in whatever means they see fit.

The National BETA Club is the largest independent non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 80 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. The Alexander Central chapter has been active since 1970 and has served this community and the school for over 50 years. The ACHS chapter currently has 285 active members.