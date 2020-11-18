Post-flood Alexander roads update

From NCDOT Division 12 Maintenance Engineer Cole Gurley:

The NCDOT has provided a list of damaged sites resulting in road closures in Alexander County, as of Nov. 18, 2020. Please note there are also minor damage areas across the county that did not result in closures. Crews are working to repair these sites as diligently as possible.

DOT Division 12 anticipates letting emergency purchase order contracts to repair sites as well, with the first being Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite. Pre-bid meetings are scheduled this week. As this storm event is in its infancy, many of the culvert locations are being assessed for scope of work and hydraulic review. Schedules of these sites are difficult to predict at this stage. Crews are currently working to repair Ramie Mitchell Road which should be repaired by the end of this week. Crews will also begin repair of the Cheatham Ford Bridge later this week.

Alexander County:

2535 Rocky Springs Rd – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Macedonia Church Rd at Glade Creek – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Millersville Rd at NC 16 – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Nester Rd at Millersville Rd – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Location

958 Sulphur Springs Rd – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Rocky Face Church Rd at Pressley Ct – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

1949 Berea Church Quincy Rd – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

7858 Cheatham Ford Rd – Closed at Bridge Pipe Location

Old Wilkesboro Rd at Jaycee Park Loop – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Hopewell Church Rd at Mill Creek – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

591 Berea Church Quincy – Total Roadway Washout at 48” Maintenance Pipe Location

1069 Lackey Mountain Rd – Roadway Washout at 48” Maintenance Pipe Location

Smith Grove Church Rd – Total Washout of 48” Maintenance Pipe

Jud Smith Rd at Marlowe Rd – 48” Maintenance Pipe is undermined making the road unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured

Cheatham Ford Rd – Washed Out at End Bent

Ramie Mitchell Rd at South Yadkin River – Total Roadway Washout at Bent

The roads are closed in both directions. Commuters are advised to NEVER go around a barricade.