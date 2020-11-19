Dillan Jon Hinkle, 26, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Mecklenburg County.

Dillan was born February 18, 1994, in Starke County, Ohio, the son of Scott Hinkle and Lisa Arnold Staley.

He worked in security for T.S.A. at the Charlotte Airport and attended Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. He loved his family, the Cleveland Browns, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed cooking and was a man of a big heart. Dillan was full of jokes, secret dance moves, and more love than anyone will ever know.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rex Hinkle.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, whom he married on September 12, 2020, Sarah Moose Hinkle; mother, Lisa Staley and husband Michael; father, Scott Hinkle and wife Jennifer; siblings, Jayson Hinkle of Ohio, Aunna Hinkle of Minnesota, Ava Hinkle of Ohio, Michael Hinkle, Jacqueline Hinkle and Tyler McAlister of Hope Mills; grandparents, Michele Rankin, Ed Arnold, Karen Moulin, and Jackie and Mike Warren; father and mother-in-law, Roger and Betsy Moose of Hiddenite; brothers-in-law, Christopher Moose of Hiddenite and children, Maddison Garcia and Conley Moose, Daniel Moose and Andy Vu of Raleigh, Ben Moose and fiancée Taylor Hardman and children, Aubrey Lail and Ellie Moose, who is on the way; and furry babies, Ginger and Heidi.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. No public visitation but the body will lie-in-state from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel to sign the register book and receive a memorial folder.

Memorials may be made to: Wounded Warriors.

