Janette Proctor Crouch, 93, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Thursday, July 7, 1927, in Ware County, Georgia, to the late James Washington Proctor and Sarah Elizabeth McFoy.

Mrs. Crouch is survived by two sons, Scott Thomas Crouch of Maiden, and Casey Vincent Crouch of Cornelius.

A private graveside service will be conducted.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.