Mildred Sebastian Brown, 84, of Hiddenite, passed away November 19, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Mildred was born September 20, 1936, in Wilkes County, daughter of the late Charles Oren (Bee) Sebastian and Grace Rebecca Miller Sebastian. Mildred attended Millers Creek School in Wilkes County where she loved playing basketball and was one of the highest scorers. She was always eager and excited to share her memories of those days.

Mildred worked primarily in furniture related industry, did home childcare, then was a bus driver at East Jr. High School before retirement. Prior to declining health, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, backyard bird watching, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services there when her health allowed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Doris L. Brown, two children, six siblings, and a nephew.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include a daughter, Laura Brown Farmer and husband Brian of Stony Point; two sons, Lynn Brown of Taylorsville, and Jeff Dancy of North Wilkesboro; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred Sebastian and wife Grace of Wilkesboro; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

No formal services will be conducted at this time.

In memory of Mildred, memorials may be given to Hospice And Home Care of Alexander Co. Inc., 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hiddenite Baptist Church, 250 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

The Brown Family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff members at Valley Nursing Center and Hospice And Home Care of Alexander County for the care provided and kindness shown during Mildred’s time there. Also, a special thanks to very close family friend, Nancy Jenkins Gunter, for her support and kindness shown prior to and during this time.

