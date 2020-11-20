Curtis ‘Wendell’ Wike, 80, of Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsvlle, passed away on November 20, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center after experiencing a brief illness.

Wendell was born September 8, 1940, in Alexander County, the last of 13 children born to the late Roby Wike and Cora Harrington Wike.

Wendell loved the Lord and was a lifelong and faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church. Because of his love of children, he served as a youth group leader for many years. During his 46-year tenure at Broyhill Furniture, Wendell held many different management positions, but retired as a Human Resource Manager.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Duke fan. He loved working in his garden, mowing, wood working, and going to the lake. He spent many days at his Lake Norman home having big Wike family reunions.

Wendell was a loving and devoted husband, and Trudy was the light of his world. He was always happy when he was with all his nieces and nephews that loved him like a father. He was known for his sense of humor and the jokes that he always told. He was always the life of the party and made everyone laugh, especially children. He will be missed by many, but he leaves behind a wonderful legacy of loving and taking care of others.

Those family members left to cherish and honor his memory include his loving wife of 44 years, Trudy Wike, his other brother, Travis Wike, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margie Price Wike; and brothers and sisters, Floyd Wike, Cloyce Wike, Everett Wike, Gayton Wike, Myrtle Kerley, Francis Pennell, Waitsel Wike, Helen Reese, Betty Benfield, Lewis Wike, and Gladys Echerd.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate.

Pallbearers include the following nephews and great-nephews: Randy Kerley, Christopher Kerley, Bradley Benfield, Ryan Benfield, Scott Echerd, and Kyle Icenhour.

In honor and memory of Wendell, please social distance and wear masks if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4005 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

