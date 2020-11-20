NCDOT asks public input on Trails Plan

NCDOT needs your help during the final stages of the Great Trails State Plan. The initiative will use existing plans and recommendations to identify a network of shared-use paths and trails connecting every county in North Carolina. For this plan, “Trails” refer to shared-use paths, also known as greenways, multi-use trails, sidepaths (along roadways) and rail-trails (along rail corridors).

In Alexander County, the plan contains a trail marked Great Trails State (GTS) Segment 12E, “Hickory to Taylorsville.” (See map below.)

The department recently collected more than 11,000 responses to a public survey about the types and locations of trails they would like to see. Now, NCDOT needs your review and input of the draft network plan. You have until Dec. 4 to provide input; visit https://publicinput.com/ncgreattrailsstate then scroll down to the Division 12 section.

The state’s draft plan may be downloaded (PDF) from this link: https://publicinput.com/Customer/File/Full/9a96ff1e-1614-450a-b950-22f455ad6017