Gerald “Jerry” William Van Orden, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Jerry was born on August 9, 1958 to the late Catherine Mae Van Orden Venosh in Dover City, New Jersey. Jerry was a member of Jesus Life Worship Center. He enjoyed fishing, working, model cars, watching westerns, and taking care of everyone else. He loved Elvis Presley.

Mr. Van Orden’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Funeral services for Mr. Van Orden will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Robert Lafon, Pastor Steve Benfield, and Pastor Greg Davidson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery.

In addition to his mother, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Gary Van Orden; a sister, Donna Horn; his in-laws that he referred to as his parents, John K. and Ruth Cline; and a sister-in-law, Ruthy Roop.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Van Orden include his wife of 40 years, Rose Cline Van Orden; son, Eric Van Orden (Byron Phipps); two sisters, Karen McClure (Gary), and JoAnn Stafursky (Paul); a brother, Kenneth Burdge; a granddaughter of the home, Alexis Adkins; two grandsons, Kaden Van Orden and Gary S. Van Orden; daughters-in-law, Brandy Van Orden and Tashawnna Adkins (Adam); brothers-in-law, Johnny and Kevin Cline; sisters-in-law, Diane Davidson (Dale) and Tina Cline (Bruce); along with nieces, nephews, special friends, and a special dog, “Elvis.”

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Smyrna Baptist Church @ 6174 Church Road, Taylorsville NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.