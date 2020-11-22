At the age of seventeen, Robert Channing Moose left this temporary home to reside in Heaven on the night of November 22, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina.

Robert was born into a military family, and became a stellar Army JROTC cadet at Hickory High School, where he led others by honorable example, was a friend to those who needed one, and stood firm against bullying and evil. Hard-working and ever-serving, he is a tender-hearted son, a thoughtful brother, a courteous student, and a loyal friend.

Robert is the son of Channing and Julie Moose and brother to Andrew and Rebekah Moose. He is succeeded by a host of loving family members, friends, and fellow students. Robert’s life shall always be a testament to the bold and compassionate character of our Lord Jesus Christ.

A floating reception for family and friends will be held Tuesday, December 1st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hickory Bible Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, December 2nd, at 3:00 p.m. at the same location. For those who can’t attend in person, go to the livestream link at https://www.youtube.com/AeN36ABYIR0.

Flowers and sympathies may be sent to Hickory Bible Church, 909 US-70, Hickory, NC 28602.

