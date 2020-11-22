Robert Channing Moose
At the age of seventeen, Robert Channing Moose left this temporary home to reside in Heaven on the night of November 22, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina.
Robert was born into a military family, and became a stellar Army JROTC cadet at Hickory High School, where he led others by honorable example, was a friend to those who needed one, and stood firm against bullying and evil. Hard-working and ever-serving, he is a tender-hearted son, a thoughtful brother, a courteous student, and a loyal friend.
Robert is the son of Channing and Julie Moose and brother to Andrew and Rebekah Moose. He is succeeded by a host of loving family members, friends, and fellow students. Robert’s life shall always be a testament to the bold and compassionate character of our Lord Jesus Christ.
A floating reception for family and friends will be held Tuesday, December 1st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hickory Bible Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, December 2nd, at 3:00 p.m. at the same location. For those who can’t attend in person, go to the livestream link at https://www.youtube.com/AeN36ABYIR0.
Flowers and sympathies may be sent to Hickory Bible Church, 909 US-70, Hickory, NC 28602.
Condolences may be sent to the Moose Family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Moose Family.