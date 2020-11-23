Flood victim donations halted; rental properties sought



East Taylorsville Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jamie Steele related that the church has suspended the online donation webpage for the ETBC Hiddenite Family Campground Benevolence Fund. He cited a wonderful community response of donations that is sufficient, for the time being, to assist the flood-ravaged families. Steele noted there would probably be other opportunities to donate later on. In addition to losing their homes, clothing, and possessions, the families also lost vehicles in the flood, which were not covered by insurance, and now have no means of travel.

Local churches, the Alexander County Dept. of Social Services (DSS), and other groups are working to move the more than one dozen displaced families into temporary housing. Most of the displaced families are staying in hotels in surrounding counties, said Steele.

Plans are underway for at least one affected family to move into a camper, provided by Samaritan’s Purse, at the Taylorsville Lions Club Fairgrounds. The move could happen as early as Thankgiving week.

Every affected family has been adopted by at least one local church. The family that ETBC adopted will be moved into a rental property soon.

Pastor Steele noted that rental properties suitable for these families are needed; those with furnished properties to rent may contact East Taylorsville Baptist Church, 828-632-2564.

The Mobile Cafè in Taylorsville is providing lunches for the families, while churches are providing evening meals for the families.