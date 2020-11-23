November 25, 2020

Hazel Christine Davidson Brown

| | 0

Hazel Christine Davidson Brown, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away at the Taylorsville House on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The family will conduct a private service at a later date.

Hazel was born on November 17, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late Noah Parks and Sarah Auton Davidson. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hazel include a daughter, Carolyn Annette Pauley and husband Leon Alexander; and two brothers, Lloyd Davidson of Taylorsville, and Michael Davidson of Cibolo, Texas.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment