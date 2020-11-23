Hazel Christine Davidson Brown, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away at the Taylorsville House on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The family will conduct a private service at a later date.

Hazel was born on November 17, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late Noah Parks and Sarah Auton Davidson. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hazel include a daughter, Carolyn Annette Pauley and husband Leon Alexander; and two brothers, Lloyd Davidson of Taylorsville, and Michael Davidson of Cibolo, Texas.

