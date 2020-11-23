Linda Kay Ingram Barnes, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Linda was born January 9, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late Haskel and Edith Sawyer Ingram.

A graveside service for Mrs. Barnes will be conducted at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Reed Shoaf will officiate.

Pallbearers include: Rodney Barnes, Sammy Barnes, Jonathan Barnes, Chris Barnes, Rayford Deal, and Chris Ingram.

Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Lackey and Gary Lackey.

Linda was a homemaker and a member of Salem Lutheran Church for over 56 years. She enjoyed going to yard sales, spending time with her grandchildren, and being involved with the senior citizens in the county. Linda loved donating blood and was proud of her total donations.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Samuel Jones Barnes; mother-in-law, Ruby Catharine Mecimore Barnes; sister, Nellie Minton; brother, James Ingram; and brothers-in-law, Billy Loudermelk and Joe Deal.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Barnes include her husband of 56 years, J.D. Barnes; son, Dennis Jay Barnes and fiancée Helen Brown Carrigan; granddaughters, Macey Elizabeth Barnes and Taylor Brooke Carrigan; grandson, Alex Trevor Barnes; two brothers, Dean Ingram (Dian), and Wendell Ingram (Melody); two sisters, Louise Loudermelk and Phyllis Deal; a “special” sister-in-law, Joyce Ingram; “special” niece (daughter), Teresa Ingram Reep; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Building Fund at Salem Lutheran Church.

