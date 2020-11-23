Teresa Lee Keller Pilkins, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Teresa was born May 17, 1966, in Alexander County, to the late Herman “Hoyle” Keller and Phyllis Teague Kerley. Teresa was of the Baptist faith and had worked in the furniture industry.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Pilkins include her husband, Tony Lee Pilkins; son, Matthew Bowman; three stepchildren, Jesse Pilkins, Brettany Pilkins, and Theresia Burgess; sisters, Penny K. Spencer and Diana Franklin; and brothers, Ronnie Teague and Michael Keller.

A memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date and inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.