Beverly Dokum Fletcher, 39, of Hiddenite, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a long, courageous battle.

Beverly was born September 5, 1981 in Little Current, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Gilbert Dokum and Heneritta Pitawanakwat. She was a homemaker and a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Daniel Fletcher; her children, Joel and Alisha Dokum, and Kylie Fletcher; her siblings, Evans, Gregory and Norman Pitawanakwat, and Teresa, Roslyn and Joseph Dokum.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Zack Deal will officiate. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. The family will also have another service in Canada at a later date.

