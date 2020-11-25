Mobile Cafe plans Thanksgiving Lunch drive-thru

The 957 Mobile Cafe will hold a Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday, November 26, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. with turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings.

Everyone is invited to drive-thru and pick up “Thanksgiving” to go.

The Mobile Cafe is located in the Mission Campus of First United Methodist Church, at 54 East Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville (enter off Main Ave. Drive side of building).

For more information, call Dwaine Coley, 828-320-7614.