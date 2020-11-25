Online talk by Ramona Moore Big Eagle Nov. 29

In celebration of Native American Heritage month, The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is very pleased to offer a talk by Ramona Moore Big Eagle on Sunday, November 29th at 3:00pm via Facebook Live. Visit the Center’s webpage to log on for a captivating Family Event of storytelling, demonstrations and artifact display:

https://www.facebook.com/HiddeniteArtsandHeritageCenter

Since the beginning of time, storytelling has been the foundation of human culture. Native American Legend Keeper Ramona Moore Big Eagle shares the importance of the oral tradition of storytelling and how it continues to shape our current lives and connects us with community. Ramona Moore Big Eagle, M.Ed. is a professional storyteller and professor, empowering people to become more effective communicators and inspiring lives with her motivational words. She received a Master of Education Degree from East Tennessee State University in Reading and Storytelling and a B.A. from Catawba College. She is a professor at University of Phoenix where she received the Faculty Leadership Award.