Aaron Wayne Baker, 86, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was born August 15, 1934, in Iredell County, to the late Wayne and Audrey Baker.

Burial for Mr. Baker will be conducted on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesville. A memorial service for Mr. Baker will be conducted at a later date.

By occupation, Mr. Baker was a chicken farmer, more importantly, he was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Statesville where he served his Lord as a deacon for over 59 years. He was the longest serving deacon at his church. Aaron was a good neighbor; he shared his life with the community and friends. Mr. Baker lived by faith and he died in faith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by a grandson, Matt Baker.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Baker include his wife of 67 years, Jeaneane (Jip) Wike Baker; three children, Mike Baker and wife June, Mark Baker and wife Terri, and Melanie Kennedy; six grandchildren, Tracy Hamer and husband Luke, Teela Baker, Erin Fitts and husband Jesse, Kim Kennedy, and Jacob and Jared Mitchell; along with five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, acknowledgement (No Money) may be sent to Mike Baker @ 3725 Carriage Manor Ct., Wendell, NC 27591.

